CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s time to lace up the skates once again as outdoor skating rinks begin to pop up around the area.

Cary’s Fenton Skate the Square is opening this Sunday. The ice rink is at Fenton Square by Paragon Theaters, located at 21 Fenton Main St.

General admission tickets can be purchased online, where you can also reserve a time to skate.

Tickets are $17 plus tax every day except for one. On Mondays, Cheapskate Day means tickets are discounted to $14 plus tax.

Veterans, military, police, firefighters, emergency responders, doctors and nurses can also get discounted tickets at that same price every Tuesday on Holiday Heroes Day.

Season passes are also available at $90 each plus tax.

Fenton Skate the Square will be open from Nov. 5, 2023 to Feb. 5, 2024. Normal operating hours are from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The ice skating rink will also have the following holiday hours: