Cary is one of top 10 happiest cities in US, according to study

CARY, N.C. (WNCN)– Cary is one of America’s top 10 happiest cities, according to a study from Zippia.

Cary comes in at number four, with Bloomington, Illinois coming in at first place.

“Cary may only be the 7th largest city in North Carolina, but is number one in happiness. An impressive 64 percent of Cary households earn $75,000 or more. That means families in Cary can afford peace of mind,” Zippia wrote about Cary.

According to Zippia, the list is from cities that are well-educated (population with at least a bachelor’s degree), percent of households earning above $75,000, median home prices, a short commute to work and having a family.

Zippia said it examined 600 cities that fit the above metrics and that’s how the final list was compiled.

