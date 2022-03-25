CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary town leaders are working hard to bring people into the area and keep them there.

The Cary Town Council recently approved a new mixed-use development off of Chatham Street.

Town leaders say the “Meridian” will develop a nearly five-acre space into 220 apartments and more than 8,000 square feet of retail.

It’s one of the many projects going on in Cary to make the area a destination and a new location for families.

“As the town looks to create more density downtown, more of that urban feel, you get a lot more people who are wanting to live downtown,” said Mark Lawson, the president of the Cary Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great opportunity to fill a really big need.”

The Meridian’s multi-use project comes as the Fenton development nears completion.

The goal is for the Chatham Street development to encourage people to live, work and play downtown.

This comes as a new specialty movie theater opens its doors on Friday night.

Lotus Cinemas is a new theater in the Parkside Town Commons Center that will focus primarily on showing international and independent films.

Lawson told CBS 17 he hopes it will draw in a diverse audience.

He thinks all these projects are just a start for the future of Cary.

“More multi-use projects [will be] coming downtown, more food and beverage, and more opportunities for entertainment after hours,” explained Lawson. “We’re just scratching the surface. I really believe the sky is the limit with all of the development we have on the horizon within the next 18-36 months.”

Downtown redevelopment has been a big priority for town leaders since the early 2000s.