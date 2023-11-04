GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Wake County ended at a Bojangles’ restaurant early Saturday morning, deputies said.

The incident began around 6:20 a.m. along Interstate 40 when a deputy spotted a driver “at a high rate of speed” and then tried to stop the car, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver led the deputy on a chase from I-40 along Rock Quarry Road, other nearby roads, and finally to Jones Sausage Road, officials said.

The driver’s car finally got a flat tire and stopped in the 3900 block of Jones Sausage Road just west of Garner and I-40, deputies said.

The 21-year-old driver was taken into custody at the Bojangles’ at 3920 Jones Sausage Road, according to arrest reports.

Dequerrius Keandre Blandin of Cary was charged with one count of felony flee to elude, the news release said.

He was also charged with simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, arrest records said.

Deputies said an investigation into the matter is still underway.