CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary man was arrested after he shot a man he found in his car early Tuesday morning, police said.

According to Cary police, a 911 call regarding a person shot came in at a home in the 100-block of Anita Way, which is located in the area of Evans Road.

Police later said that when they responded to the scene just after 3:30 a.m., they were told that a man, 51-year-old Heng Ye, stepped outside to find a man in his car.

“The man ran at which point he was shot,” Cary police spokesperson Lt. John Reeves said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Ye was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.