CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A man who was arrested Wednesday for cyber stalking and communicating threats but then bonded out was arrested again Thursday morning, the Cary Police Department said.

Kevin Edral Douglas, 46, of Cary, was arrested for a second time sometime after 9 a.m. Thursday, police said.

According to police, officers received a notification from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, alerting the department of a person threatening to become an active shooter against children on Wednesday.

The safety and well-being of the public are the department’s top priority and are committed to ensuring protection, police said.

Cary investigators found the threat to be credible and began an investigation working in conjunction with local public safety partners, including the Raleigh Police Department, the Cary Fire Department and regional assets from the FBI, according to police.

The Wake Regional SWAT Team was immediately activated and recalled from a training session in Jackson Springs. Wake Regional SWAT is a multi-agency team comprised of officers from the Cary, Morrisville, and Holly Springs police departments.

Due to immediate action, the situation was contained and Douglas was taken into custody without incident Wednesday at the Extended Stay America on Weston Boulevard in Cary, police said.

According to police, Douglas faces charges relating to cyber stalking and communicating threats.

In 2016, Douglas was sentenced to after prosecutors said he made a phone call from Johnson City, Tennessee to employees at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C. stating he was going to drive to the embassy to kill them. Federal court documents said he also threatened to damage or destroy the building by means of an explosive.

Cary police extended their gratitude to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for their quick action, which played a crucial role in resolving this situation.

They also thanked the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District and the Wake County District Attorney for their assistance.

Cary police said this case highlights the importance of letting law enforcement know of situations like this and just how public safety agencies should collaborate to ensure the protection of communities.

Anyone who believes they may have information that can assist this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/1242 for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 460-4636.