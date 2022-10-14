RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man busted with more than 6,500 images and videos of child pornography will spend 17½ years in prison, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that Spencer Charles Thomas Crocker, 23, received a 210-month sentence Thursday from U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. He pleaded guilty in February to transporting and possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors said in court that among 12 tips received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were some indicating child pornography was being uploaded to Google accounts from an IP address being leased to Crocker’s father. Other tips led law enforcement to conclude that Crocker was the person uploading it, prosecutors said.

A search warrant for the Google account turned up more than 2,000 images and videos of what prosecutors described as child sexual abuse material, and linked the account to Crocker with photos and receipts for online purchases that also were included in it.

Law enforcement then obtained a search warrant for Crocker’s home, with officers saying he admitted to looking for child porn on the dark web, and found more than 4,500 additional images and videos in other online accounts, prosecutors said.

Crocker also will have 20 years of supervised release once his prison term ends.