Cary man faces multiple charges in crash that killed 1, critically injured 1 on dirt bike

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man is behind bars and facing multiple charges following a crash involving his vehicle and a dirt bike that left one person dead and another critically injured, according to Cary police.

Mark William Abbott (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Maynard and Old Apex roads. The dirt bike was involved in a crash with a vehicle, according to Cary police spokesperson Lt. John Reeves.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person on the bike was critically injured, police said.

Mark William Abbott, 62, was arrested less than an hour after the crash occurred, according to police and arrest records.

Abbott is charged with felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, and driving while impaired.

Reeves said that police cannot release the names of the two victims at this time.

Abbott is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $155,000 secured bond.

The crash had the area closed to traffic for several hours, Reeves said.