Cary man facing attempted murder charge following shooting in downtown Raleigh, warrants show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary man who was arrested after shots were fired at the Wake County Public Safety Center in Raleigh is facing several charges, including attempted murder of a deputy, according to an arrest warrant.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 49, drove in front of the center and started shooting around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to an arrest warrant, Hayes is facing a charge of attempt to kill/murder another living human being — a Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputy — with malice aforethought.

Hayes is also facing a charge of kidnapping a person at least 16 years of age or more, according to the arrest warrant.

Hayes is expected to be in court Wednesday morning.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said several people were both inside and out in front of the building at the time of the incident.

Witnesses told CBS 17 they heard anywhere from three to 10 gunshots. The bullets shattered glass.

Flying debris injured one deputy, causing minor cuts, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to court records, Hayes has been arrested more than a dozen times for charges ranging from assault to firing a weapon into a vehicle. Now he faces several more.