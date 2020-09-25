Cary man found dead in SC; authorities want help with investigation

LITCHFIELD, S.C. (WNCN) – South Carolina authorities are asking for help finding contacts for a Cary man who was found dead in the Litchfield, South Carolina area on Thursday.
Sean Dennis O’Brien, 50, was last known to have lived in Cary, but had recently been residing in the Grand Strand area, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said.
The investigation into O’Brien’s death is ongoing.
The sheriff’s office didn’t provide details on how O’Brien died. CBS 17 has reached out for more information and will update this story as it is released.
