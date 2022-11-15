CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison for submitting more than $7 million in fake claims to North Carolina’s Medicaid system.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Antonio Deon Fozard received his 151-month sentence, along with three years of supervised release, from U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan on Tuesday.

He also was ordered to repay more than $4.2 million in restitution to the North Carolina Fund for Medical Assistance.

Fozard pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and health-care fraud in February 2021.

Prosecutors accused Fozard of leading a multi-district conspiracy to defraud the state’s Medicaid system by turning in millions of dollars in fake claims for reimbursement of behavioral health services through at least four companies he owned and operated.

Fozard was one of seven people who pleaded guilty to health care fraud charges and were sentenced to prison.