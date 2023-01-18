William Kite of Cary won more than $400,000 in a North Carolina Education Lottery drawing. (Photo credit: North Carolina Education Lottery.)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man spent days in disbelief after winning more than $400,000 in a lottery drawing.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said William Kite picked up his winnings Wednesday as the latest winner of a Cash 5 jackpot.

The 64-year-old IT worker bought a Quick Pick ticket online and matched all five balls in the Dec. 30 drawing to win a jackpot of $422,918.

“I was honestly numb for about two or three days,” he said. “It’s all kind of a haze.”

After taxes were withheld, Kite took home $301,329, and now he says he can look into buying a home and donating some of the money to charity.

“This really is a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve been given a gift here and I plan to make a difference with it.”