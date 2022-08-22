APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A two vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon killed a 69-year-old Cary man on a motorcycle, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday.

Ricky Hagan was driving a three-wheel motorcycle when a Chevrolet pickup truck, also driving northbound on U.S. 1, failed to reduce speed and collided with Hagan, according to Sergeant Jason Locklear with the NCSHP.

Locklear said the impact caused the motorcycle to run off the road to the right where it struck the guardrail, ejecting Hagan from the bike.

Hagan was transported from the scene to Wake Med Main where he later died from his injuries.

The pickup truck had three occupants, none of which were injured. The driver of the pickup, whose identity was not given, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

The wreck caused traffic problems for more than an hour as U.S. 1 northbound was closed near Apex and Holly Springs.

Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

The crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. along U.S. 1 near the Friendship Road overpass, which is near mile marker 91 between the N.C. 540 interchange and the exit for New Hill Holleman Road.

There were reports that some drivers stuck in the traffic back-up resorted to turning around and going south in the northbound lanes to get out of the traffic jam.