Cary man previously charged with child sex crimes now facing child rape charges

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary man who was already facing 16 child sex crime charges is facing new statutory rape of a child charges, warrants show.

Eric Benjamin Holcombe, 37, was already facing 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor before the new warrants were served Friday morning.

Warrants show he now faces two counts of felony statutory rape of a child.

The charges are related the same victim who Holcombe is accused of having extremely sexually-graphic images of.

Holcombe was arrested Dec. 21, 2018 and then again on Jan. 21.

Holcombe’s charges in December were filed after the girl told police she shared sexually graphic images with an older man, later identified as Holcombe, and that she had a relationship with him that later became physical.

On Dec. 19, 2018, the victim and her parents went to the Cary Police Department where the victim told investigators she had engaged in sexual activity with an older man, search warrants say.

The victim gave police permission to search her phone where they located communication between the victim and another person using a chat app.

The chats included the exchange of sexually graphic images of the victim, court documents show.

On Nov. 12, 2018, court documents say the suspect told the victim his name was Eric. The following day, he revealed he worked for a software company in the area.

Those communications also contained evidence that the victim and the suspect “engaged in sexual activity” on Nov. 13, 2018, court documents say.

When the suspect went to the victim’s house, court documents say there was a police vehicle outside.

The suspect asked the victim, “Is Chris Hansen gonna be there? LOL.” The victim responded with “Who?” documents show.

The conversation after they met gave evidence of physical sexual contact, warrants say.

In the days following, court documents say dozens of sexually explicit images of the victim were shared between her and the suspect.

On Dec. 20, 2018, Cary police used GPS coordinates from posts and activity in the communication app to trace the source of the chats and images.

Court documents say that led to the arrest of Holcombe on Dec. 21.

Holcombe has posted bond both times he was previosuly arrested. One amountint to $100,000 and the other $75,000.

He received a $1 million bond related to the statutory rape charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court July 8 at 9 a.m.

