Cary man sentenced to 13+ years in federal prison for possession of 9,000+ child porn images, videos

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary man was sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for child pornography charges, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Randall Womble Smith, 66, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography on Feb. 19. He admitted to looking at child pornography for a decade. Investigators found more than 9,000 images and videos of child porn on his devices, the DOJ release said.

According to court documents, Cary police had conducted a “proactive investigation attempting to identify individuals using dark web websites and programs to distribute and collect child pornography.”

Based on the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for Plastic Tooling Corporation to search for child sexual abuse materials. The Department of Homeland Security assisted with the execution of the warrant, the release said.

Smith was the owner of the company. He was present when law enforcement arrived, the release said.

The case was part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative.