CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man took his own life Wednesday after an hours long standoff at an apartment complex, according to police.

According to Cary Police Chief Terry Sult, the man was experiencing a mental health crisis when police arrived at 11 p.m. outside the Windsor at Tryon Village Apartments Tuesday night.

Sult said an 11-year-old boy, who was the man’s son, was held hostage by his father. He suffered minor gunshot wounds but police were able to get the boy out of the house safely.

The standoff continued throughout the day Wednesday, coming to an end nearly 24 hours later when the man took his own life.

CBS 17 previously reported the FBI took over negotiations with the male suspect 10 hours after Cary Police started.

“Negotiators did a remarkable job securing his release, then another remarkable job trying to work with this individual,” Sult said.