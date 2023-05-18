RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary man said he will fulfill a promise he made to his fiancé a year ago after winning a big scratch-off prize.

“It’s been almost a year to the day and those promises will come true now,” Alfred Harrell said.

Harrell bought his $5 Super Loteria ticket from the Circle K on Walnut Street in Cary. He won the first $150,000 top prize in the new Super Loteria game.

Harrell said the biggest promise he made his fiancé involved hosting their dream wedding.

“It will be a big family celebration,” he said. “We are looking at parks all around the area.”

May is a special month for Harrell. He first met his fiancée in May about two years ago and now he’s won a lottery game in May.

“May has definitely been good for us,” he said. “I want to take care of her first.”

The NC Education Lottery said Harrell collected his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $106,876.

“I’m still trying to process it,” Harrell said. “If I went the other direction and didn’t get gas there, I wouldn’t have won.”

The Super Loteria game debuted this month with six $150,000 top prizes. Five $150,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games raise $2.5 million a day on average for education, the NC Education Lottery said. Last year, the lottery raised $64.1 raised for Wake County schools.