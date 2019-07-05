Cary man transported to UNC Burn Center after house fire

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary man was transported to the UNC Burn Center after he was injured when his home caught fire late Thursday.

The home, located on Lakeway Court off Cary Parkway, caught fire around 10 p.m.

A man, high girlfriend, and their dog were home when the fire broke out. Cary fire officials said it is believed the fire started in or near the garage.

The man suffered burns to his upper body and was treated on scene before being transported to the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

The fire was quickly brought under control but the home is “unlivable,” according to Cary Fire.

