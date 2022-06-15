CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary boy was transported to a hospital Wednesday night after he flipped his car over a median, rolling it once, police said.

Cary police said the boy was driving on High House Road in Cary when he told police he thought a car turning onto the road from Sir Walker Lane was going to hit him.

Police said the boy overcorrected the Prius, hitting the median, and fully rolling the car one time.

Officers said the boy, who was not identified but confirmed to be a minor, suffered cuts to the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital — mostly for precautionary reasons.

Additionally, police said the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene. However, officers did not release details on the driver or his or her vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.