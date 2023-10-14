CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — OMG is the name of the business.

It’s also the reaction Melita Quick and daughter Layla have every time they think about how their business all started.

“You’re sitting here, and you have a brand-named OMG Lemonade and see how things can manifest. We went from nothing to a whole lot of something,” Melita Quick said.

They launched the juice company, OMG Lemonade, in 2020.

“I was like OK, ‘I’m going to find whatever she’s good at and we are going to run with it.’ So, she was so good at making lemonade. Not just any lemonade. Lemonade with benefits,” explained Melita.

It was an opportunity for Melita to teach the family how to become entrepreneurs. At the same time a chance to help Layla, who was 17 at the time.

“I did struggle with anxiety and a lot of confidence issues. So, I feel like having my own lemonade stand and my business helped me grow up as an adult,” said Layla.

Since 2020, mother and daughter have hit the road. They’ve sold bottled lemonade at more than 700 events.

Now, the duo is looking to embark on the next phase of the business.

Layla said a chance encounter at the Northwest Cary YMCA led to an opportunity for OMG Lemonade to open its first juice bar in a kitchen space inside the facility.

They plan to open it next month.

“It was an ‘oh my God moment’ right then and there because I never thought it would happen this way. There were so many proposals on the table. Everybody wanted this space. So, they (YMCA) ended up choosing us,” Melita said.

The daughter explained how she feels about expanding the business into an actual juice bar.

“I’m so nervous and excited my knees are buckling,” Melita said with a smile.

“I want to cry right now. So, there are a lot of emotions. I’m probably going to be in the moment. Just living it. Just ready to grow. Just embracing everything we’ve been working so hard for,” Layla said right after.

The juice bar plans to sell items like clean juices, smoothies and acai bowls.

The grand opening will be held on November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Northwest Cary YMCA.