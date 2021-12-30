Cary mom of 2 continues to recover from COVID-19 months after battling it during pregnancy

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Felicia Cabrera-Saez couldn’t help but let the tears flow.

“I got to see Thanksgiving with my family. I got to celebrate a birthday. I got to spend Christmas with my family and my mom. I got to spend it with my mom,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Months ago, Cabrera-Saez’s family didn’t think would get to say that. She still has emotional and physical scars to prove it.

“I have a scar here on my neck. It’s a constant reminder of what I’ve been through,” said Cabrera-Saez, who lives in Cary.

Back in March, she was 19 weeks pregnant. Everything was going fine, until one morning.

“I was feeling lightheaded, and my heart was racing really bad. I didn’t have a fever, but I was coughing,” said Cabrera-Saez.

She was living in Warren County at the time when she went to the hospital.

From there she was diagnosed with COVID-19. At the time she said she wasn’t vaccinated.

Cabrera-Saez said her oxygen levels were at 50 percent. Not long after her hospital admission she was transferred to Duke Hospital in Durham.

“Once I got to Duke, I was in and out of consciousness,” she stated.

For nearly two months, Cabrera-Saez went from using breathing tubes to having to learn how to swallow and walk.

“It changed my life. I didn’t think that at 34 years old that I would have to say that I was on my death bed,” she said.

Cabrera-Saez said her biggest motivation was her unborn son and her 8-year-old daughter Makayla, especially since her husband passed away a few years ago.

“I said, ‘I got to get out of here. I got to get home to my kid’,” said Cabrera-Saez.

The day before Mother’s Day she was released from the hospital. A couple of months later, her son, Jayden Alexander Noel Williams, was born.

Now, at about six months, Cabrera-Saez said Jayden is doing well.

However, her recovery continues.

“It’s a lot of mental [toll] behind it, too, other than the physical. I’m literally petrified to be around people. But I’m here. I must be here for a purpose,” she said.

Cabrera-Saez said she is now fully vaccinated.