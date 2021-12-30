Cary mom of 2 continues to recover from COVID-19 months after battling it during pregnancy

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Felicia Cabrera-Saez couldn’t help but let the tears flow.

“I got to see Thanksgiving with my family. I got to celebrate a birthday. I got to spend Christmas with my family and my mom. I got to spend it with my mom,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Months ago, Cabrera-Saez’s family didn’t think would get to say that. She still has emotional and physical scars to prove it.

“I have a scar here on my neck. It’s a constant reminder of what I’ve been through,” said Cabrera-Saez, who lives in Cary.

Back in March, she was 19 weeks pregnant. Everything was going fine, until one morning.

“I was feeling lightheaded, and my heart was racing really bad. I didn’t have a fever, but I was coughing,” said Cabrera-Saez.

She was living in Warren County at the time when she went to the hospital.

From there she was diagnosed with COVID-19. At the time she said she wasn’t vaccinated.

Cabrera-Saez said her oxygen levels were at 50 percent. Not long after her hospital admission she was transferred to Duke Hospital in Durham.

“Once I got to Duke, I was in and out of consciousness,” she stated.

For nearly two months, Cabrera-Saez went from using breathing tubes to having to learn how to swallow and walk.

“It changed my life. I didn’t think that at 34 years old that I would have to say that I was on my death bed,” she said.

Cabrera-Saez said her biggest motivation was her unborn son and her 8-year-old daughter Makayla, especially since her husband passed away a few years ago.

“I said, ‘I got to get out of here. I got to get home to my kid’,” said Cabrera-Saez.

The day before Mother’s Day she was released from the hospital. A couple of months later, her son, Jayden Alexander Noel Williams, was born.

Now, at about six months, Cabrera-Saez said Jayden is doing well.

However, her recovery continues.

“It’s a lot of mental [toll] behind it, too, other than the physical. I’m literally petrified to be around people. But I’m here. I must be here for a purpose,” she said.

Cabrera-Saez said she is now fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories