RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes.

Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people inside the Vegas Style Sweepstakes on Atlantic Springs Road said she had been there daily for the past couple of months.

They said they saw the 29-year-old mother at a table in the five-cent room on Saturday.

They added she walked in around 2 p.m., wearing the same dress Battle wore in her mugshot. People spotted her coming in and out of the building over the next few hours.

CBS 17 was told it wasn’t until Raleigh Police examined surveillance video on Monday, that people heard when Battle kept leaving the gaming rooms, she would go to her car, which was parked in the back of the building.

She was then seen driving off in a hurry around 8 p.m., six hours after her arrival. Around 9:30 p.m., police were called to Duke Raleigh Hospital, located less than three miles away from the Sweepstakes.

Battle’s daughters, two-year-old Trinity and three-year-old Amora were pronounced dead.

Officers arrested Battle on two murder charges but have not revealed how the girls died.

CBS 17 spoke with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. While she couldn’t provide details on the current investigation, she was able to provide some context.

“Speaking generally, when kids get left in the car, is it more of a negligence act? Or is that something where prosecutor could make a case where there was a reckless disregard for life that would lead to a homicide charge?,” explained Freeman. “That’s going to be fact specific based on the case.”

Duke Health officials told CBS 17, “privacy laws prohibit us from disclosing information about patients seeking care at our facilities.”

A representative added, “All Duke University Health System entities follow North Carolina law.”