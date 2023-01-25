CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary officials are pressing forward with a plan for a new $193 million sports complex near South Hills Mall.

Cary hired Davis Kane+Populous to design the complex. The town said the concept design phase, which includes public engagement, would last one year. Final design planning and permitting could take two years. Construction is expected to take two years to complete.

The town is currently in the concept design phase with a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday eveningabout the multi-million dollar complex.

The purpose of the facility is to provide a space for youth, collegiate, and amateur sporting events to boost Cary’s position as a sports tourism destination. The current design also includes spaces for non-sports related activities like a police district office and a full-service restaurant.

Under the current design, the complex would include 100,000-square-feet of competition space, 12 full-sized basketball courts which are convertible to 20 full-sized volleyball courts. It could also include multipurpose space for event support, tournament meetings, and exhibits,

The design team also envisions a space capable of transforming part of the competition space into a 4,000-seat arena for events like championship games, e-gaming tournaments, and non-athletic performances.

Plans for the complex were born out of a Destination Strategic Plan that Wake County completed for in 2018. That plan identified a gap in available indoor, multiuse sports facilities to balance the number of outdoor facilities.