CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — For about two decades, a local non-profit, Cary Area EMS, has been working to get the community protected against the flu.

One car after another lined up on Saturday, all filled with people rolling up their sleeves.

“I’m here to get my flu shot,” said Cindy King.

King has been going to the annual free drive-through flu clinic for at least seven years.

The clinic’s goal is to get people protected against the virus, ahead of peak flu season.

The clinic also aims to help others in the community.

Organizers asked for people, in return for a free vaccine, to donate canned food to go to the Dorcas Ministries food pantry.

“People want to be able to also contribute and they’re appreciative. And it’s a way for the community to also help the community,” said Justine Hollingshead, who’s the chair of the board of directors.

Hollingshead said they typically have about 200 to 250 people show up for the clinic, but have had as many as 500 people before.

She explained each visit to their building helps raise awareness for their mission.

“We’re not a 911 EMS service anymore. We’re a nonprofit in North Carolina. We’ve been in existence for over 50 years. And so, our focus now is to provide outreach and education training in the area of preparedness and doing community outreach events like this,” said Hollingshead.

Wake County Public Health also offers free flu vaccines every Thursday.