CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department added their first female K-9 member to the K-9 unit, the department announced.

K-9 Handler Michael Herrell and K-9 Dakota are the newest additions to the Cary K-9 unit. Cay police said Dakota is a three-year-old Belgian Malinois. She came from Holland via Orchard Knolls Kennels in Angier.

“K-9 Dakota is a big fan of tennis balls and appreciates a good head scratch and belly rub from her handler, Officer Herrell. Welcome K9 Officer Dakota,” the department said.

K-9 Dakota (Cary Police Department)

Officer Herrell and K-9 Dakota (Cary Police Department)

Officer Herrell and Dakota completed three months of training and have begun their patrols. Cary police said they help keep officers safe, apprehend suspects, search buildings, find articles and detect illegal narcotics.