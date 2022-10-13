CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Just since the start of October, nearly 1,000 microchips have been provided to Cary pets at no charge to their owners.
The free microchips come as part of the “Return to Home Challenge,” which the Cary Police Department’s Animal Services division is participating in. The challenge is sponsored by Maddie’s Fund, one of the largest animal welfare groups in the country.
“This challenge is an opportunity for the Cary Police Department to increase the chances that lost pets will be returned to their owners and not local animal shelters when recovered,” an announcement from police said.
The department calls it a “win-win-win” for Animal Services, the Cary community and the participating local vet clinics. Even better, the program is not just for Cary petowners.
Public Information Officer for Cary police Kenric Alexander said the program will run indefinitely and is not exclusive to Cary pets.
“Anyone can have their pets microchipped as part of the challenge as long as they go to one of the participating providers,” Alexander said.
Animal Services has partnered up with the following 12 local veterinary providers:
- Animal Kingdom Veterinary Hospital – 919-460-9111 at 336 E Durham Rd, Cary, NC 27511
- Banfield Pet Hospital – 919-387-5976 at 3460 Ten-Ten Rd Ste B100, Cary, NC 27518
- Care First Animal Hospital – 919-851-7475 at 6400 Tryon Rd, Cary, NC 27518
- Chatham Animal Hospital – 919-469-8114 at 105 Oceana Pl, Cary, NC 27513
- Crossroads Veterinary Hospital – 919-851-8979 at 1112 Jones Franklin Rd, Raleigh, NC 27606
- Gentle Care Animal Hospital – 919-387-3435 at 3435 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518
- Gentle Care Animal Hospital – 919-852-4386 at 100 Kumar Ct, Raleigh, NC 27606
- Mayfair Animal Hospital – 919-590-0099 at 1130 SW Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27513
- Mobile Laser Veterinary Services – 919-789-1109
- Morrisville Cat Hospital (cats only ) – 919-678-1554 at 100 Keybridge Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560
- Noah’s Ark Veterinary Hospital – 919-469-0029 at 220 High House Rd, Cary, NC 27513
- Vetmobile – 919-607-5716 at 5605 Chapel Hill Rd Suite 122, Raleigh, NC 2760