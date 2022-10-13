CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Just since the start of October, nearly 1,000 microchips have been provided to Cary pets at no charge to their owners.

The free microchips come as part of the “Return to Home Challenge,” which the Cary Police Department’s Animal Services division is participating in. The challenge is sponsored by Maddie’s Fund, one of the largest animal welfare groups in the country.

“This challenge is an opportunity for the Cary Police Department to increase the chances that lost pets will be returned to their owners and not local animal shelters when recovered,” an announcement from police said.

The department calls it a “win-win-win” for Animal Services, the Cary community and the participating local vet clinics. Even better, the program is not just for Cary petowners.

Public Information Officer for Cary police Kenric Alexander said the program will run indefinitely and is not exclusive to Cary pets.

“Anyone can have their pets microchipped as part of the challenge as long as they go to one of the participating providers,” Alexander said.

Animal Services has partnered up with the following 12 local veterinary providers: