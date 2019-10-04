Cary police conducting death investigation in West Cary home

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are conducting a death investigation inside a home in West Cary after receiving a call on Thursday evening, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 200-block of Alamosa Place, near Interstate 540 and Green Hope School Road, on Thursday evening in reference to a deceased person.

Town officials couldn’t confirm that a dead person was actually found inside the home, but police were still on scene early on Friday and police tape remained wrapped around the house even after officers had left the scene.

Neighbors told CBS 17 that a father and two middle school-aged children live in the house where police were investigating.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now