Cary Police Department to show off new Tesla Model Y cruisers at Thursday media event

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department will be showing off the latest additions to their vehicle fleet at a media event on Thursday afternoon.

The department now has two Tesla Model Y vehicles that are fully outfitted for its fleet and, according to department officials, will save on fuel and maintenance costs.

In April, the Cary Citizen reported the two Model Y vehicles would be a $150,000 investment. Those funds would come from the Town’s federal drug forfeiture fund.

The new all-electric Teslas will be part of the Cary Police Department’s traffic safety team.

Police will be holding a media event at 1 p.m. at Town Hall Campus where they will show off the high-tech vehicles and allow journalists to ask the department questions about the Teslas and their green energy initiatives.

Assistant Town Manager Dana Widmar and Cary Interim Police Chief Terry Sult will be in attendance to answer questions about the new vehicles.

Following the viewing and question/answer session, some of the department’s officers will head to a driving track in Sanford where they will receive familiarization training on the Teslas.

Both events are closed to the public, officials told CBS 17.