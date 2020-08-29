Cary police ID man found shot to death near community pool

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police released the name of the man found shot to death Thursday afternoon – the Town’s first homicide of the year, officials said.

The incident was reported around 4:05 p.m. along the 100 block of Connemara Drive, which is just off Highway 55 north of High House Road, according to Cary police.

Selvaraju Vellingiri, 55, was found near the neighborhood pool suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

“We are asking for the community’s support as we investigate the tragic death of Mr. Vellingiri,” said Capt. Katherine Christian. “We are working around the clock and have made this case our highest priority. Our thoughts are with Mr. Vellingiri’s family this evening.”

Cary police said this is the Town’s first homicide of the year.

No arrests have been made but the investigation into Vellingiri’s death is ongoing.