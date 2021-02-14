Cary police ID victim slain in quadruple shooting

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police Sunday released the identity of a person who was killed in a quadruple shooting early Saturday morning.

Authorities say a man was killed and three other people were wounded in the shooting that happened in the 100 block of Reed Street early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area just before 2 a.m. and found one of the victims suffering a gunshot wound.

Sunday police said the person who died was Eric Hernan Salas-Nepomuceno, 22.

The shooting was confirmed Sunday as a homicide case, police said.

No suspect information has been released. The shooting remains under investigation.