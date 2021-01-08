Cary police investigate after woman reported missing

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police said they are investigating a woman’s disappearance after she was last seen at her home Wednesday morning.
Sara Margaret DeFusco, 44, was last seen at her home on Medlin Drive just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Medlin Drive is near the intersection of SW Maynard Road and W. Chatham Street, southwest of downtown Cary.
She was driving a blue 2014 Nissan Versa with North Carolina license plate FAE-6008, police said.
She was wearing a knee-length olive green winter jacket with sweat pants.
Further information was not immediately available.
Anyone with information on DeFusco is asked to contact Cary police at 919-469-4012.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC nurses ask Gov. Cooper to add more COVID-19 restrictions
- Mobile morgue opens in Los Angeles as COVID-19 crisis deepens in Calif.
- ‘I want him out’: GOP Sen. Murkowski calls for Trump resignation
- Man charged with murder in deadly 2017 Rocky Mount shooting
- The need for COVID-19 treatments as case numbers soar in N.C.