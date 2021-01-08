Cary police investigate after woman reported missing

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police said they are investigating a woman’s disappearance after she was last seen at her home Wednesday morning.

Sara Margaret DeFusco, 44, was last seen at her home on Medlin Drive just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Medlin Drive is near the intersection of SW Maynard Road and W. Chatham Street, southwest of downtown Cary.

She was driving a blue 2014 Nissan Versa with North Carolina license plate FAE-6008, police said.

She was wearing a knee-length olive green winter jacket with sweat pants.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on DeFusco is asked to contact Cary police at 919-469-4012.