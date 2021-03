CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police said it is investigating a report of someone spitting and throwing water bottles at others on the White Oak Greenway early Wednesday.

Police said a call was made just after 11 a.m. reporting the disturbance.

“We take reports of harassment, intimidation and threats of violence very seriously and we are actively investigating this incident,” Cary police said in a release.

