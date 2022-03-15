CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after a person was shot at a home in Cary on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to Cary police, a 911 call regarding a person shot came in at 3:50 a.m. at a home in the 100-block of Anita Way, which is located in the area of Evans Road.

Police said the person was transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

Officers are currently at the scene working to piece together the events that led up to the shooting. The victim’s identity has not been released and there is currently no suspect information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.