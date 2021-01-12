Cary police investigating after person shot at hotel

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police are investigating after a person was shot at a hotel Monday evening.
Police said the shooting was reported at 7:09 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn and Suites located at 1120 Ledsome Ln. They arrived to find one victim suffering from a minor gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Cary police spokesperson Lt. John Reeves said the investigation is still in the early stages.
