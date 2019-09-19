Cary police investigating after woman shot, injured

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot and injured at a home in Cary Thursday morning, according to officials.

Authorities responded to a shooting call at 11:47 a.m. in the 2200-block of Piney Plains Road, which is located off Tryon Road and close to two large shopping centers.

Around 10 Cary police vehicles and more than a dozen officers, including K-9 units, were on scene Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the female victim was transported to the hospital and her condition is not known at this time.

Multiple homes were blocked off by police tape, including an in-home day care.

There is currently no suspect information or a possible motive.

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as it develops.

