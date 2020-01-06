Cary police investigating armed home invasion near downtown

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are investigating an armed home invasion that occurred late on Sunday near downtown.

According to Town of Cary officials, police responded to a home invasion call in the 1000-block of Parkthrough Street around 11 p.m.

Officials said two male suspects forced their way into a home and were armed with a gun. Once inside, the men stole property such as video gaming systems and games.

As the suspects were leaving the scene, police showed up and arrested the female driver of the vehicle, but the two male suspects were not caught, officials said.

Police brought in a K-9 to search for the men, but the suspects were not located.

Officials did not release the name of the woman who was arrested and there is no suspect information for the two men.

No one was injured during the home invasion.

