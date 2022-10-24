CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are investigating a possible arson case after an apartment fire Monday night, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 9:35 p.m. at an apartment at 5400 Koster Hill Place, according to Cary police Sgt. Kenric Alexander.

A fire caused minor damage to an apartment on the third floor at the Park at Crossroads apartments, Alexander said.

There was a report of someone throwing an object at a door before the fire, he said. An earlier report incorrectly said there was a report of a flammable object thrown.

The fire was put out by a sprinkler system by 9:45 p.m. Alexander said there were no reports of injuries.

Another fire in Cary that was put out by a sprinkler system was reported about 20 minutes earlier at a car dealership office, Alexander said.

The fire was at Hendrick Auto Corporate Offices at 222 Gregson Drive. No one was in the building when the minor fire broke out, he said. There were no injuries. There is also no word if the two fires are related at this time.