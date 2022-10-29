CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a driver was shot during a car crash that happened Saturday night outside a popular shopping center.

The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of O’Kelly Chapel Road at Parkside Main Street at Parkside Town Commons shopping center, which includes a Chick-fil-A, a Target and Harris Teeter.

Photos from the scene show a car and SUV involved in a crash in the intersection, which was partially closed.

Police said earlier they were trying to confirm if there was a shooting or gunfire involved.

Around 9:55 p.m., police confirmed the driver of a car had been shot

“Upon arrival, the driver of the vehicle was found to also have suffered a gunshot wound,” Cary police Sgt. Kenric Alexander said in a short statement.

Police did not say where the suspect fled or if the suspect was in another vehicle.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries is not known, Alexander said.

The area is located just off N.C. 55 at the N.C. 540 toll road intersection.

“This is an active investigation and is still in its preliminary stages,” Alexander said in a news release.