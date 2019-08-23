Cary police investigating fatal pedestrian-involved crash

Live Now
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Cary say one person is dead following a crash Thursday night.

Authorities say the crash, which happened at the intersection of Walnut Street and Macedonia Road, occurred just before 10 p.m.

Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was trying to cross the street. The victim died at the scene of the crash.

No further details were made available.

CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

