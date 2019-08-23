Cary police investigating fatal pedestrian-involved crash

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Cary say one person is dead following a crash Thursday night.

Authorities say the crash, which happened at the intersection of Walnut Street and Macedonia Road, occurred just before 10 p.m.

Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was trying to cross the street. The victim died at the scene of the crash.

No further details were made available.

CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now