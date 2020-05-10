Man stabbed twice, another arrested in dispute, Cary police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say one man was hospitalized and another was arrested in a Sunday afternoon stabbing.

Police tell CBS 17 that a call came in at 11:30 a.m. for a stabbing that happened at 3034 Winfred Dell Ln.

Investigators say two neighbors got into an argument which led to David Russ, 36, pulling out a knife to defend himself against Roger Bullock, 23.

During a fight, Russ dropped the knife before Bullock picked it up and stabbed Russ twice, police say.

Russ was taken to the hospital where he sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Bullock was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, police say.