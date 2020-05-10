CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say one man was hospitalized and another was arrested in a Sunday afternoon stabbing.
Police tell CBS 17 that a call came in at 11:30 a.m. for a stabbing that happened at 3034 Winfred Dell Ln.
Investigators say two neighbors got into an argument which led to David Russ, 36, pulling out a knife to defend himself against Roger Bullock, 23.
During a fight, Russ dropped the knife before Bullock picked it up and stabbed Russ twice, police say.
Russ was taken to the hospital where he sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Bullock was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, police say.
- Man stabbed twice, another arrested in dispute, Cary police say
- North Carolina nearing 550 COVID-19 deaths, decrease of 71 hospitalizations
- New coronavirus clusters show risks of 2nd wave as restrictions relax across the world
- Dr. Fauci to begin ‘modified quarantine’ after possible COVID-19 exposure
- President Trump calls for sports leagues to play again
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now