CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in his leg Tuesday morning outside a gas station in Cary.

The Cary Police Department said officers were called to a shooting shortly before 11 a.m. at the Breeze Thru at 5016 Commons Hill Drive, near the intersection of N.C. 55 and Green Hope School Road.

Officers found the man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot to his lower leg.

Police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.