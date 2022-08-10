CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police have released new 911 calls describing details of the pilot who exited an aircraft mid-flight in the Triangle on July 29.

CBS 17 previously reported that 23-year-old Charles Crooks was found in a Fuquay-Varina backyard.

The new 911 calls detail the description of Crooks, in addition to describing the moments when he exited the plane. The five total calls also provided additional details regarding the search.

The person calling from RDU can be heard describing Crooks.

“I have the description of the person. It’s a 27-year-old white male. He’s five-foot-ten with black hair, black shirt and tan shorts.”

At the time of the call, the airport did not know the co-pilot’s name.

This story will be updated.