CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is searching for two suspects that stole landscaping equipment from a home in an armed robbery on Tuesday.

Cary Police Public Information Officer Kenric Alexander said a camera saw and a backpack blower were taken from the 1500 block of Cavalcade Drive around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim posted the video that appears to be from house security footage on social media, showing two suspects. It also showed the suspects escape in a vehicle with the equipment.

Alexander said the “vehicle in which the suspects fled did not have a license plate displayed.”

At this time police said they have no further information, including no suspect descriptions or vehicle information.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Cary Police Department at (919) 462-3908.