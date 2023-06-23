CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cary Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who officers say assaulted two women.

Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 3300 block of Parable Way in response to a report of an assault. A woman told officers she was assaulted by an unknown man in the breezeway of an apartment building, while another woman reported a similar type of assault eight minutes later near the intersection of Stonewater Glen Lane and Mesquite Ridge Place, police say.

Investigators described the suspect as a Black man between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10 with a “stocky” and “average” build. Cary police said he was wearing a dark in color sweatshirt with blue lettering, dark pants, dark sneakers and a black face covering.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to please contact the Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012.