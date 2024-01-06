The wreck happened around 5:10 p.m. Saturday on Kildaire Farm Road near Cary Parkway. Photo from Cary Police Dept.

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said an SUV driver sped away after a three-vehicle crash closed part of Kildaire Farm Road near Cary Parkway late Saturday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 5:10 p.m. and is being investigated as a hit-and-run because the driver who was “at fault” fled before police arrived, a Cary Police Department news release said.

Police closed all westbound lanes of Kildaire Farm Road and were diverting traffic onto the Cary Parkway.

Occupants of the two other cars at the scene reported only minor injuries, police said. However, the people in the other cars were still being evaluated by EMS and it’s unclear if anyone will be taken to a hospital as a precaution, the news release said.

Photo from Cary Police Dept.

Police are looking for a burgundy SUV (unknown make and model) with heavy damage to the front bumper and hood. The SUV was last seen heading towards U.S. 1 on Cary Parkway, according to the news release.

Officers said the road would likely reopen by 6:15 p.m.