Edward Lindon in a photo from the Cary Police Dept.

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing Cary teenager who is autistic and non-verbal was found several hours after he vanished Friday afternoon, police said.

In the “Missing Person Critical” email to the media, The Cary Police Department said Edward Lindon, 18, was last seen around 3:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Trenton Road and SAS Campus Drive, a news release said.

Just after 8 p.m. N.C. State University Police found Lindon. He was safely found near the intersection of State Farm and Reedy Creek roads, Cary police said.

“He will be evaluated by EMS personnel and released back to his parents,” Cary police said.