Cary police show off new Teslas in town Christmas parade

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police showed off the department’s new Teslas during the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday.

The department said the Teslas are fully outfitted for its fleet and will save on fuel and maintenance costs.

Cary police also said the new all-electric vehicles will “serve as top-of-the-line emergency vehicles.”

In April, the Cary Citizen reported the two Tesla Model Y vehicles would be a $150,000 investment. Those funds would come from the Town’s federal drug forfeiture fund.

The Teslas are part of Cary’s traffic safety team.