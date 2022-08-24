CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is re-decorating a few of its police cruisers to show school spirit and solidarity.

The police department gave school administrators their first look at the newly-decorated vehicles during a presentation at WakeMed Soccer Park Wednesday. It has the school’s mascot, color and logo on the front and back of the SUV and there is one for each high school in Cary. The goal was to show school pride but still be a fully functional police cruiser.

Sergeant Chris Bernhart is the team commander for Cary’s SROs and he came up with the idea. He tells CBS 17 he wanted to show how these officers are deeply invested in their schools.

“To have the officers, for kids to get to know the officers on a different level, on a more personal level and really just build that relationship to really see more than just a uniform,” Bernhart said.

Bernhart says students and families will see these vehicles on campus every day and at every football game this fall where officers will be there cheering on teams and keeping those campuses safe.