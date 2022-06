CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—Cary police officers surprised a long-time supporter of the department with a visit.

Ernestine Soller has continuously supported the Cary Police Department since 1971; she has been donating “cheese and other treats” during the holiday season to officers,” Cary police department officials said in a social media post.

So, a few Cary officers decided to show their support of Soller and pay her a visit.

Officials said they also gave her a gift in thanks for all of her support.