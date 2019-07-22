Cary police to implement bodycams, dashcams by fall

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police officers are set to begin wearing body cameras and will have dashboard cameras installed in cruisers, according to Town of Cary officials.
Mobile Communications America, which is based in Morrisville, is working on-site to install the bodycams and dashcams. The company has conducted online training. There are plans for supplemental in-person training, as well, according to Town of Cary Chief Strategy Officer Susan Moran.
Cary will use 165 bodycams and 120 dashcams, Moran said.
“We expect a gradual transition to start as early as August, and a full deployment this fall. Capt. Steve Wilkins is overseeing the project,” she said.
